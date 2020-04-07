Layoffs, Changes Coming To MUSC Lancaster And Chester As Virus Places ‘Tremendous Financial Pressures’

SOUTH CAROLINA — Layoffs are coming to MUSC Lancaster and changes are underway at MUSC Chester as hospital officials say the COVID-19 virus has placed tremendous financial pressures on the MUSC Health System statewide.

The Lancaster system will temporarily layoff approximately 60 care team members effective today, Tuesday April 7th.

Hospital officials say as services increase, which will require additional staffing, those care team members who are laid-off will be called to return to work.

Unfortunately, these modifications are intended to last through the end of June of this year.

All senior and director level leadership will be hit with a salary reduction. Non-patient care hourly positions are moving to a 32-hour work week.

Also effective today, MUSC – Chester Medical Center will not admit medical or surgical patients for the immediate future. Outpatient surgery and emergency services will remain open.

And the following locations are temporarily closing: MUSC Health – Therapeutic Services, Lancaster & Chester – MUSC Health, Outpatient Imaging Center – Lancaster, as well as Cardiac – Pulmonary Rehab at MUSC Health – Lancaster and the Behavioral Health Unit at MUSC Health – Lancaster.