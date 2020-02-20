Law Enforcement Standoff Related to Earlier Homicide, Chester County Deputies Say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) One person is in custody after a standoff on West Elliott Street. Police believe it’s connected to a homicide that happened earlier in the day.

Scott Lewis Buckner will be charged with kidnapping, possession of stolen property, and possession of a stolen vehicle, but deputies say he could face other charges as the investigation continues.

Earlier in the day, detectives responded to a home on Pinckney Road in Chester County for a homicide investigation. Deputies said they found a man in his late 50’s shot at the home.

Three hours later, deputies say they found the victim’s car at a home on West Elliott Street in Chester. Law enforcement officers say they made contact with a woman who said Buckner was inside of the home and armed. Detectives say the woman managed to get outside after being kept at the home against her will for an extended period of time.

For more than an hour, deputies say several agencies, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Chester Police and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, tried to negotiate with Buckner before deploying chemical agents and a robot into the home.

Deputies say they found Buckner inside the home breathing but unconscious. He was transported to the Chester Regional Medical Center for treatment, and will face charges once he is discharged.