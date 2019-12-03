Latest Federal Charges Against Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The US Attorney General’s Office filed additional federal charges against former sheriff Alex Underwood and his two former deputies.

The report says, among other things, the men took family members on trips using the county’s money, used a particular account for payments on contracted security work to avoid paying taxes, and that employees of the Sheriff’s Office conducted manual labor for Underwood’s personal benefit while on the clock.

Alex Underwood, Robert Sprouse, and Johnny Neal, Jr. are expected to make their second appearance in federal court on Tuesday.