Large Amounts of Edible Gummies Seized – Keystone Warns Parents

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies seized more than 27 pounds of marijuana and THC candy from a home where multiple children were living.

Officials say on November 10th deputies responded to a home on Old Wallace Road in Smyrna to assist the Department of Social Services in an investigation for possible drugs and weapons in the home.

After searching, deputies found more than 13 pounds of marijuana and 14 pounds of THC gummy candies. Authorities say the candies were disguised with names like Starbugs, Stoner Parch and more.. adding other THC infused candies were packaged to look like other popular candies.

Mark Dillon Walker, 21, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Ashley Osborne, Prevention Coordinator with Keystone Substance Abuse Services are warning parents to always check everything their child has, even if it looks normal at first glance. She says more about how something like a marijuana edible can lead to bigger addiction issues.

