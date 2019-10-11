Lanterns & Legends Walking Tour – Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) If you are looking for a chance to learn about Fort Mill’s history and to get a little scare, come out to the Lanterns & Legends Walk Tour in Fort Mill! Just follow the link to get your ticket. https://fmhm.org/event-tickets/2019-lanterns-and-legends-tour
