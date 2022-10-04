Lancaster’s Southern Dish 101 is Dream Come True for Local Chef

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster has a new business that is packing a lot into a small space with a host who has a passion for people and food.

The Lancaster County Chamber celebrated Southern Dish 101 as it officially opened on Main Street in Lancaster.

Southern Dish 1010, also known as the Culinary Center, will host cooking classes, catering, and an event rental space for up to 50 guests.

Chef Vershawn Gray says that Lancaster picked her when she took a leap of Faith to change careers. She said she always loved to cook and the pieces came together when she found a home and a business in the county.

Chef Gray began her journey after seeing students through a glass window at Johnson and Wells and decided to enroll and soon after she graduated at the top of her class.

After 12 years as a paralegal she has left the law world and realizing her cooking dream by opening Southern Dish 101. her cooking dream is now coming true.

She has a bit of advise for anyone who is wanting to take a chance and pursue a new caree, Chef Gray says, “Go. Don’t wait one second, one minute. Do what makes you happy to what makes your soul feel good. I am a very spiritual person and I always have a conversation with the man up stairs before making any decision. And so far I have gone with what is in me. And, I am living proof. Do what you need to do to make you happy in your family, your career.”

Southern Dish will also host themed events like After 5 Mixers, Date Nights, and Weekend Brunches.

To learn more about Southern Dish 101 to register for a class or to purchase brunch tickets click here at Southern Dish 101