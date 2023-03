LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Council of the Arts shared on social media that a totally awesome time was had at the Council’s annual Totally Awesome 80’s Gala!

The Lancaster County Council of the Arts says they had a great time and are thankful to everyone who came out.

The annual Gala benefits the Arts & Sciences Camp, Creative Tuesdays, Paws on Parade, and Youth Art Month.

