LANCASTER, S.C. — Imagine getting selected to visit the White House.

Now – take that one step further – what about being chosen to decorate INSIDE the president’s house?

Julie Walters – the executive director for the Women’s Enrichment Center in Lancaster – is one out of 5 thousand who applied – and she got that chance.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid tells us about Julie’s journey to DC and how it’s one way she’s making big impacts on the women she serves.