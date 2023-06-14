Lancaster woman feeling ‘blessed’ while receiving free home renovations

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two organizations are doing whatever it takes to keep one woman in the same home she has been in for 64 years.

The help is coming from the Salkehatchie Summer Service church out reach program and the non-profit, The help is coming from the Salkehatchie Summer Service church out reach program and the non-profit – Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.

The two organizations have brought volunteers together from all over the Carolinas in an effort to improve the living conditions of one Lancaster resident.

CN2’s Zane Cina stopping by to check out those home renovations.