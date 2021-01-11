Lancaster Woman Decorates The White House for the Second Holiday Season In a Row

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Lancaster County woman recently returning from our nations capitol where got to put her creative skills to work.

Julie Walters is the Executive Director of the Women’s Enrichment Center and Lotus Boutique and Designs.

She is now hard at work back in the store transitioning between seasons, but just last month she was chosen for a 2nd time out of 8,000 applicants to help decorate the White House for Christmas.

Here are some photos of her experience, Julie shared with us that in 2019, there were around 450 employees working on decorations, but due to COVID restrictions, this trip that number only reached about 70.

