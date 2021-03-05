Lancaster Suspect Struck 4 People w/ car in Bar Parking Lot, Deputies Say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect who they say struck four people with a car in a bar parking lot early Thursday morning.

Public Information Officer, Doug Barfield says the incident happened at The Goat Bar and Grill in Indian Land.

The report says an altercation occurred inside the bar and then the suspect got into his vehicle and it is believed he struck four people before crashing into the front glass of the business.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the report.

Barfield says the as for the conditions of the victims, one of them left the scene. The other three were hospitalized, but none are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Barfield says they do have a suspect and are searching for him at this time.

More information will be included as we get it from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office