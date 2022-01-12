Lancaster SPCA Taking Part in National Betty White Challenge

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2) – The Lancaster SPCA is honoring the life and legacy of the beloved actress Betty White during the national #BettyWhiteChallenge on January 17, which would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

The LSPCA works with the Lancaster Animal Shelter on medical care, rehoming and spay and neutering clinics. Those with LSPCA say the organization spent more than $150,000 on medical care alone. They also spent $16,000 on spay and neutering in the county at no cost to owners.

They are also raising money for the Walk of Hope brick project that is located at the Lancaster Shelter. A brick has already been purchased in the actress’ name.

Volunteers with Lancaster SPCA says Betty White was a wonderful advocate of animals.

If you would like to donate to the Lancaster SPCA or purchase a brick, click here for more information.