LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Renee O’Neil taking a trip out to Lancaster County to meet with an officer who is going to Berlin, Germany to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

We learn more about Major Matt Shaw and how he is making an impact for the Special Olympics. Click here for his fundraising link.

To learn more or donate, visit the Special Olympics website.

CN2’s Carolina Connection is brought to you by Wild Birds Unlimited.