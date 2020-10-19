Lancaster Schools Get Grant Money to Address School Violence

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County School District getting nearly $500,000 in grants to address School Violence.

The money is coming from the U-S Department of Justice.

Lancaster’s portion is from $87 million that is meant for schools across the country to beef up school security and support first responders who arrive on the scene of a school shooting or an other violent incident.

Lancaster grant money will focus in on developing and implementing threat assessment and intervention teams as well as enhance use of technology.

