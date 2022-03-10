Lancaster Schools Appealing State Fiscal Watch

LANCASTER COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School district leaders say its finances are in excellent shape and they want the community to know that, even though the district was put on a Fiscal Watch this week by the South Carolina Department of Education.

The School Board voting unanimously during a called meeting on this Thursday to support the district’s decision to appeal the state’s declaration. District leaders say the declaration of Fiscal Watch all comes down to the specific way Lancaster schools report its Food Service Fund.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil hears from school leaders as well as the State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.