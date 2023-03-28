Lancaster promotes Steven Rice to Deputy Police Chief

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chief Don Roper recently named Steven Rice to the post of Deputy Chief at the Lancaster Police Department.

Deputy Chief Rice was serving as the Department’s Training Officer prior to this promotion. He initially joined the Lancaster Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer, bringing a total of twenty years’ law enforcement experience with him, the majority of which he obtained during his tenure as Chief of Police in Great Falls.

His training curriculum includes courses in investigations, gang crimes, tactical team operations, and community-oriented policing, accounting for more than 2,000 hours of formal education in law enforcement.

On being named Deputy Chief, Steven Rice commented, “After my years of service, it is humbling to be appointed as Deputy Chief of the Lancaster Police Department. It is truly an honor to serve as Deputy Chief at the department where I started my career. I look forward to serving the citizens of Lancaster and mentoring our young and dedicated police force.”” Chief Roper also thanked the Mayor and City Council for their ongoing support for the police department and its officers.