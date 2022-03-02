Lancaster Police Making Arrest in Sycamore Run Death

LANCASTER, S.C. 3/2/2022 (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster City Police arresting 19 y/o Ja’mez O’zecio Dye of Lancaster and charging him with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime in the death of a 16-year-old victim in the case reported last month of a shooting on Sycamore Run in the city.

CN2 reporting last month One Dead Another, In Trauma Center Following Shooting

See below for Lancaster Press Release Regarding This Arrest:

Police Investigate Homicide

Friday, February 11, 2022, Lancaster, South Carolina. At about 7:10 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, officers of the Lancaster Police Department responded to the area of 3026 Miller Street at Sycamore Run Apartments in reference to a reported shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old black male with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Officers rendered aid on scene until Lancaster City Fire Department and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on scene. The 19-year-old was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center and was flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment. During this time, it was learned that another gunshot victim, a 16-year-old black male, had arrived at MUSC by a personal vehicle.

This shooting is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department Special Operations Division along with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Division. Due to the 16-year-old’s age, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit will also assist in this investigation.

Update March 2, 2022

Ja’mez O’zecio Dye, age 19, of Lancaster has been arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime in the death of the 16-year-old victim in this case. Investigators with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force have continued to interview witnesses and pore through evidence to determine what occurred before, during, and after the incident. Investigators learned several young men were present in and around the apartment when the 16-year-old victim arrived by car and approached the apartment. An argument led to a physical altercation during which several shots were fired from a handgun, and the 16-year-old was struck. He was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle where he died. The 19-year-old who also suffered a gunshot wound remained at the scene and was treated onsite before being transported to MUSC Lancaster and ultimately being flown to a nearby trauma center where he remains recovering from his injuries.

The arrest warrants for Dye were signed last Friday and Dye turned himself in at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested and booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon. He appeared before a municipal judge Wednesday morning and bond was denied. He remains incarcerated. His photograph is attached.

The investigation is open and active. The roles of others present and perhaps participating in this incident are being examined, and additional charges could be made.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.