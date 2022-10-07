Lancaster Police Investigating Homicide From Thursday Night

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department says its investigating a homicide that took place Thursday, October 6th around 9 PM.

Police were called to Cedar Street for a person being shot outside of a home.

When officers arrived officials say they found a black adult male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Officers say the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The case is actively being investigated and anyone with information about this case are asked to call 911.

Official release from police is below.

“Lancaster, S.C. (Friday, October 7, 2022) – Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide. Around 9:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Lancaster Police were called to Cedar Street in reference to a report of a person being shot outside of a home on Cedar Street. Upon arrival, officers found a black adult male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. No other incidents or injuries were reported.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time until family members have been notified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

This case is actively being investigated by Lancaster Police Department, The Multijurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.”