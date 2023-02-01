Lancaster Police Chief Previews Reorganization Action Plan at his First Standing Committee Meeting

LANCASTER CITY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department held a standing committee meeting this Tuesday, January 31st, to discuss some potential changes in the departments organizational structure that new Police Chief Don Roper would like to see made over the next year.

CN2’s Zane Cina attended that meeting as Lancaster Police Department announces plan to shift their focus from policing to customer service.

At the meeting Chief Roper stressed the need to rebrand the department as a more professional agency in an effort to keep up with surrounding tri-county law enforcement agencies.

He also is planning to make room in the budget to boost the starting salary of officers in his department. For now there is no set date for when that will happen but Chief Roper believes it is needed in order to compete with other Tri-County Law Enforcement Agencies.

A few brand new positions were also announced at today’s meeting, including the need for a deputy chief, who Chief Roper believes could help clear up the chain of command.