Lancaster Police Charging 3 More In Sycamore Run Death



Jachiahis Jaquise Elder Dondrako Martellous Howze, Jr.

LANCASTER, S.C. 3/4/2022 (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police making additional arrest in the February 11, 2022 murder at the Sycamore Run Apartments and following up with last month One Dead Another, In Trauma Center Following Shooting.

As reported on March 2, 19 y/o Ja’mez O’zecio Dye was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime in the death of the 16-year-old victim in this case. Lancaster Police Making Arrest in Sycamore Run Death

Today, March 4, Police updating their report telling us they have now charged three more in the Sycamore Run Apartment Murder.

Additional charges have been made on Dye and three others have been charged in this case. Warrants charging Dye with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime were served on him in the detention center Wednesday, and bond was also denied on those charges by a municipal judge.

Jaciahis Jaquise Elder, age 19, of Heath Springs was arrested Wednesday. He is also charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Bond was denied by a municipal judge Thursday. He remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center. His photograph is attached. Elder is the 19-year-old who was also injured by gunfire in this incident. He was arrested after his discharge from a medical facility.

Dondrako Martellous Howze, Jr., age 18, of Lancaster, was also arrested Wednesday and charged with Accessory after the Fact of Armed Robbery. Bond was denied by a municipal judge Wednesday, and he remains in the detention center. His photograph is attached.

A complaint was filed with the Lancaster County Department of Juvenile Justice alleging a 15-year-old male from Lancaster is delinquent for committing the offense of Accessory after the Fact of Armed Robbery. He is not in custody, and his identity will not be revealed because of his age.

Investigators with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force have been working steadily on the case since the incident occurred. Based upon their examination of physical evidence and interviews with people with knowledge of the events, they concluded Dye and Elder planned to rob the 16-year-old victim of a handgun and money he brought to the scene intending to trade his handgun and perhaps some of the cash for another handgun possessed by Dye and/or Elder. Dye and Elder robbed the victim and a physical struggle occurred during the robbery. The victim and Elder were both shot during the struggle. Dye, Howze, and the juvenile immediately left the scene in a car owned by a relative of Howze. After leaving the scene the three disposed of the firearms involved in the incident. The firearms have not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.