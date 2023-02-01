Lancaster Playhouse brings Beverly Hillbillies to town

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You’re invited to come sit a spell as the Beverly Hillbillies roll into Lancaster for its great performance at the Bundy Auditorium this week and next.

From 1962 to 1971 Americans tuned in each week to watch the Clampetts as they transition their lives from rags to riches after finding oil in their backyard.

Since the show ended over 50 years ago it is only fitting for the Lancaster Community Playhouse to pay homage to this great American family.

“It was so much fun taking my memories of this iconic show and putting it onstage. The cast and crew have been absolutely amazing and have done a fabulous job bringing the show to life” said Catherine Wallace, Director and Playhouse President.

A retired theatre teacher, Wallace, has directed many high school plays in her 31 years. She says the decision to bring the Beverly Hillbillies to Lancaster was a Playhouse decision and everyone had a chance to vote.

The show has a full stage set with everything from the royal staircase to the fancy couch. With 18 actors performing, from age 13 to senior citizens, the show is sure to tickle any funny bone in the audience.

Wallace has been the stage manager for 19 productions with the Lancaster Playhouse and directed the show “Wasp” which won first place at the state competition. The Playhouse will be taking that show, “Wasp” to the Southeastern Theatre Conference festival in Lexington, Kentucky, in March.

Want to go?

Lancaster Community Playhouse

The Beverly Hillbillies

February 1-4 at 7:30 p.m.

February 4-5 at 3:00 p.m.

Bundy Auditorium at USC-Lancaster

476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster

Click here for ticket information.