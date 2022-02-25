Lancaster Names a New Interim Chief

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new interim police chief has been named for the City of Lancaster. Brian Small is now leading the department, that’s according to the previous Interim Chief, Phillip Hall and confirmed to CN2 by City Mayor Alston DeVenny.

You may recall Hall gave his notice at this week’s town council meeting.

Hall said April 1st would be his last day but after talking with the Town Administrator, because of his accumulation of vacation hours, it was decided today would be his last day coming into the office.

Next month Hall says he will get vacation pay which he tells us, is just fine with him.

