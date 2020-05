LANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster County family is mourning the sudden death of a man who died after a tree and a power pole fell on his car.

Emergency responders say it happened on Friday during heavy rainfall in our area.

The coroner identified the victim as 57-year-old Joe Dale Humphries from Lancaster.

Officials say he was traveling on Small Street near Springdale Road in Lancaster Friday afternoon when his pickup truck was hit.

Humphries was pronounced dead on the scene.