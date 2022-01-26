Lancaster History – Touring the Cultural Arts Center & Presbyterian Church Cemetery

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – John Craig of the Lancaster County Society of Historic Preservation takes us into the historic Presbyterian Church Cemetery and inside the 1862 church which was also Lancaster’s first brick church and is used today as the Lancaster Cultural Center.

Lancaster County Society of Historical Preservation has restored the building using private funds and money from The City of Lancaster to make it the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center which hosts events such as concerts and lectures. John Craig said, “We have a wonderful, beautiful, intimate space for performing that is historic with all of the modern amenities.”

Craig also takes us into the Historic Presbyterian Church Cemetery where Colonial Springs now resides.

Please see CN2’s Today Show interview by clicking above.