Lancaster County, S.C. (CN2 News) – A family tested by a deadly disease just celebrated high school graduation.

An Andrew Jackson High School Senior crossed the stage, but the journey to graduation day was harder than she ever could have imagined.

Doctors told Carsyn Saverance’s mother would not live to see her graduate. The future Clemson student had to balance home life and school and she did that while maintaining her spot in the top 5 percent in her class.