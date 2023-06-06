Lancaster Deputy at Special Olympics World Games

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputy is headed to the 2023 Special Olympics World Games.

Major Matt Shaw is the only South Carolina law enforcement officer selected to participate in the Final Leg of the Torch Run.

For many years, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has supported Special Olympics South Carolina through many events like the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Cops on the Coop and a softball matchup.

Since 2016, the sheriff’s office has raised more than 120-thousand dollars for Special Olympics projects.

From June 14th through June 17th more than 100 law enforcement officers and 40 Special Olympics athletes from across the globe will carry the Flame of Hope 10 to 12 miles per day in Berlin to kick-off the opening ceremonies of the World Games and Major Shaw will be there.

He has a fundraising page that’s now live check out the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office website and social media channels to donate.