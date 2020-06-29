Lancaster County’s Bear Creek Park Creek Turning Blue

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Bear Creek Park in the Buford area of Lancaster County is closed while authorities investigate why a creek is turning blue.

Lancaster County’s Parks and Recreation Director says the blue water could be caused by bacteria.

Now, the water is being tested for toxins. Until officials know more, the park is closed and barriers have been put up.

Normally, the creek isn’t for swimming anyway, but people do fish and picnic around the area.

The park will reopen when DHEC and the Lancaster Soil & Water Conservation District say its safe to do so.