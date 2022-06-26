Lancaster County Veterans Court Giving Hope to Veterans

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –

Lancaster County Veterans Court honoring its first graduate this past Friday, June 24th at the Historic Courthouse in Lancaster.

The program began in 2021 gives veterans, who have criminal charges, a chance to receive rehabilitation for mental problems, addictions, and other life struggles affecting them.

Veterans Court, which graduated its first participant in the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s program, is only offered to veterans convicted of non-violent crimes, and who has a goal of clearing their charges in the end.

6th Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman said, “Getting a criminal charge doesn’t have to be the end all be all. You can come through these programs and you can actually get a second chance and get that charge removed from your record and move on with your life.”

Joe Hutchison a Veterans Court Program Participant said, “I’m grateful, and I know that the gentleman that just graduated is very grateful, for his second opportunity, and were more than just a number on a docket. But at the same token you really need to appreciate the fact that you’ve been given this second opportunity.”

