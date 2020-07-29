Former Boyfriend Shot, Killed After Dispute With Indian Land Homeowner Identified

UPDATE 7/28/20:

LANCASTER, S.C. — Per the Lancaster County coroner, the 37-year-old has been identified as 37-year-old Anastasio Kroustalis of Matthews, N.C.



An autopsy was previously scheduled.

________________________________________________________________________

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man in Indian Land over the weekend involved in a shooting.

This past Sunday morning, July 26, 2020, at 3:39 P.M., deputies responded to a burglary call at a home on Fox Ridge Lane in the Fox Ridge subdivision. Upon their arrival they learned a 46-year-old male lives alone at the home. A 40-year-old female from Indian Trail, North Carolina, was a guest in the home and 37-year-old male, also from North Carolina, had been in a relationship with the woman.

The 37-year-old male had driven to the home uninvited and was upset that the 40-year-old woman was there. The homeowner did allow the male, who was identified as a former boyfriend, to come inside his home, to the downstairs kitchen.

The homeowner went upstairs to speak with the woman, in a walk-in closet in the owner’s bedroom suite. Shortly after, the former boyfriend went upstairs to confronted the homeowner and the woman at the closet door. A dispute ensued, and the homeowner fired a handgun at the former boyfriend, who was shot and killed at the scene.

The woman was transported by Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services to a medical facility. She was treated for injuries and later released. The homeowner complained of minor injuries that did not require any treatment at the scene. An autopsy of the former boyfriend is scheduled for this Monday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the Criminal and Crime Scene investigators responded to begin an investigation. A search warrant for the home and the former boyfriend’s automobile was obtained, and evidence was collected.

Right now, they have reported that the homeowner and the woman are cooperating with the investigation. The homeowner has not been taken into custody or charged.