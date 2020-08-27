Lancaster County Schools Cleaning and Disinfecting School Buses

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Lancaster County School District spent the day cleaning and disinfecting school buses.

The county has more than 100 of them. The district purchased handheld and back-pack cleaners to disinfect buses. The sprayers contain a chlorine tablet that’s supposed to kill the coronavirus within two minutes.

The buses will be deep-cleaned twice a day. The district equipped bus drivers with spray bottles to wipe down high-traffic areas in between bus runs.

Lonnie Plyler, the district’s Safety & Transportation Coordinator, says, “Each driver has been given a PPE bag full of equipment that they can protect themselves and students. Each bus has a sign that says masks are required and buses are disinfected. So we’re doing everything possible.”

The Lancaster County School District says it was the first district in our viewing area to raise concerns about the coronavirus. The district’s safety and transportation department began tracking the virus and making safety plans as early as February.