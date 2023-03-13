Lancaster County Schools Boosting Medical Response by teaching CPR

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As the season for spring sports begins, the Lancaster County School District wants to make sure student athletes feel safer thanks to an all new initiative that looks to enhance the for all sports.

This medical response initiative is increasing the number of medical personnel at each athletic event, with district officials saying school nurses and off duty paramedics will now be attending athletic events as medical supervisors.

An ambulance, EMT’s and the district’s athletic trainers will also continue being present at as many sporting events as possible, but the educator’s say this plan will ensure that a health professional is always present when athletes are competing.

Bryan Vaughn of the Lancaster County School District said, “We need to have people in place at least that can take care of the problem and manage it until the professionals get there. And so that’s what we’re trying to do. We try to stay ahead of things, but I just think it’s important that we just keep evolving.”

In addition, educators say they will be offering classes to all district employees where they can sign up to learn how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator.

District Officials say the inspiration behind this initiative came after seeing NFL Buffalo Bills Defensive Player Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January of this year.

