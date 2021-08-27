Lancaster County Schools Adjust Guidelines

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – After nearly a 4 hour meeting the Lancaster County School Board voted to reduce the amount of quarantine days for students and staff from 14 to a 10 day option by the CDC and South Carolina DHEC. Regarding masks, no change, still strongly encouraged but not mandated.

This comes after many parents reached out to board members frustrated their children were being quarantined too long.

The Superintendent says the new option could go into effect as early as next week. All of these changes coming as the district sees more than 200 new cases just this week and more than 2000 students and staff in quarantine.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil breaking down the meeting and shares reaction from parents. Click above for the full story.