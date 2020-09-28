Lancaster County Police Department Searching For a Suspect in an Armed Robbery

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a recent armed robbery.

The armed robbery took place this past Friday, after 10:00 P.M. A suspect entered the West Gate Exxon, located on Meeting Street in Lancaster.

The suspect then brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the clerk, demanding money. The suspect left the store on foot with cash, heading south on S. Plantation Road.

Officers say they believe the suspect is a black male, at least 6’0” tall, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171.