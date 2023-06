LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Coroner says a 75-year-old woman has passed away in a house fire. The coroner has identified the woman as – Elizabeth “Bit” Beckham of Lancaster.

According to the report – the fire occurred at a home on Thursday in the 1900 block of Hickory Drive in Lancaster.

The fire is being investigated by multiple agencies including Lancaster County Fire, State Fire Marshall, and SLED.