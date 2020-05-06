Lancaster County Government Announces Return To Normal Operations Plan

LANCASTER, S.C. — Based on DHEC’s data, Lancaster County has had a 14-day downward decline in the number of active cases.

As a result, Lancaster County Government will begin a phased reopening of services starting Monday, May 11th.

The three stage ‘Return To Normal Operations’ plan is designed to safely reopen government services to the public while ensuring the health and safety of employees.

Stage One includes reopening of both the Main and Kershaw Libraries and allowing animal shelter pet adoptions.

County leaders are monitoring daily reports from SCDHEC, SC Emergency Management officials and the CDC to assess the ability to safely reopen other government services and facilities to the public.

The reopening plan is designed around key aspects of the White House guidelines for opening up America a gain and fully complies with Governor McMaster’s COVID-19-related executive orders.

Hallmarks of the plan include milestones that must be met prior to initiating or advancing to a new plan stage.

These include downward trends over time in the number of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County as reported by SC DHEC and rescinding of the governor’s ‘home or work’ order effective May 4, 2020.

Steve Willis, Lancaster County Administrator, said “While we are eager to fully return to normal operations as soon as possible, the safety and well-being of the public, our employees and their families drives our decisions.” “This phased approach allows us to reopen smartly with the ability to revert back to our current status if needed.”

To view the reopening plan in detail, visit the Lancaster County Government website at www.mylancastersc.org/COVID-19.