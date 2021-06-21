Lancaster County, S.C. (CN2 News) – A drug arrest in Lancaster County drug bust led to the finding of multiple drugs.

Here’s the press release from the Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office:

Jasper Lamont Sanders, age 45, was arrested Friday, June 18, 2021, on multiple drug and weapons charges. Sanders lives at 3241 Taxahaw Road, Lancaster. Agents of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force received complaints and developed evidence that drugs were being sold out of the home, which is nestled off the road amongst several other homes. Task Force agents, a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent, members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, a K-9 unit, and the sheriff’s office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) went to the home about daylight Friday with a search warrant. Sanders was the only person there although others are believed to live at the home.

Sanders was detained without incident and the home was searched. Agents found 98 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 14 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 11 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, and six grams of suspected Marijuana. Several sets of digital scales were also found. The contraband was found inside the home and in automobiles in the yard. Six firearms and assorted ammunition were in the home. The firearms include a Remington .45 caliber pistol, a Springfield 9 mm pistol, a Ruger .22 caliber pistol, a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun, s Stevens 12 gauge shotgun, and a Topper sawed-off 20 gauge shotgun with a pistol grip. The Remington and Ruger pistols had been reported stolen.

Sanders was transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center. He is charged with Trafficking 28-100 Grams of Methamphetamine, Trafficking 14-28 Grams of Fentanyl, Trafficking 10-28 Grams of Crack Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. He is also charged with two counts of Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, and 18 counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Sanders had a bond hearing Friday afternoon, and the magistrate denied bond. He remains incarcerated. His photograph and a photograph of the seized items are attached.

“We’ve been getting complaints about this location for a while,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The agents worked the information and developed probable cause there would be illegal drugs in the home and were right. We seized four different illegal substances and six guns, two of which had been stolen from citizens. This was another well planned, safe, and successful operation in our ongoing effort to lock up people who sell drugs.”