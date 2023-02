LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Lancaster County Council of the Arts is hosting their annual Gala to raise funds for yearly programing.

Learn more about the Gala and what you can expect.

Want to go?

Totally Awesome 80’s Gala!

March 4, 2023

USCL Bradley Building

Tickets are $90

Auction, wine pull, music, food, cocktails and more! Come dressed in your best 80’s attire!

‍