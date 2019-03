LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) York County did it to cope with growth in Fort Mill, and now Lancaster County is considering impact fees in Indian Land. The school impact fees in Fort Mill are collected on new construction only. It’s a way to make new development help pay for school facilities needed to accommodate growth. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with how the Lancaster School District say it’s looking to do the same in the booming panhandle area.