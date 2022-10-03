Lancaster County Begins Preparations For The Fast Approaching Election

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The General Election, or some call it the Mid-Term Election, is about a month away. The countdown to Tuesday, November 8th is a busy time for voter registration offices around the tri-county.

In Lancaster County, election staff members have started dusting off the voting machines and working to get them updated and shipped out to each of their 37 precincts.

Many election offices are showing the public what they do to get ready and you are welcomed to see some of the behind the scenes action before you cast your vote.

CN2’s Zane Cina getting a look at how the votes are counted.