Lancaster County Airport secures $3 million grant to be used on new terminal

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Airport is home to one of the longest runways in South Carolina coming in at more than 6,000ft long and 101ft wide, a fact Airport officials believe has led to more pilots using the tarmac.

An all new terminal project aims to draw in even more pilots, officials say it will cost $5 million dollars to build with $3 million of those dollars coming from a grant the county secured through the Federal Aviation Administration better known as the FAA.

County Officials add they must finalize the grant agreement by the end of March, and hope to begin construction on the new terminal in April.

Airport staff expect the current terminal will be demolished, and a new road will be constructed giving drivers a quicker route to the new terminal with even more parking space.

