Lancaster County Administration Building To Have Limited Public Access

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — In response to Governor Henry McMaster’s latest executive order issued on Thursday, March 19th – Lancaster County leaders are limiting public access to the County Administration building.

This will go into effect Monday, March 23rd. Operating hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Since the current situation continues to change, service availability could also change. You can get updates on services and specific county department hours on the Lancaster County website at www.mylancastersc.org/COVID-19.

In compliance with the McMaster’s order, Lancaster County is adjusting employee work schedules as necessary to minimize risk of exposure to COVID-19. Staffing levels in county offices will be minimized, while still providing essential services. For example, citizens are required to utilize the drive-thru window at the Administration Building for paying property, vehicle and delinquent taxes. Representatives from the Treasurer and Delinquent Tax offices will be available to assist at the Drive Thru.