Lancaster Co. Treasurer’s Office Closed Due to Positive COVID Case, Drive Thru Open

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Lancaster County Administrator, Steve Willis says the County Treasurer’s Office is closed for now due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Willis says they are testing other employees and they plan to open the drive-thru on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until 4 PM. The lobby will be closed.

Also Lancaster County Sheriff officials say 18 inmates and 7 Detention Officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Information Officer, Doug Barfield says this is the first time they’ve had any cases with inmates. Barfield says they started seeing positive cases the first week of January 2021.

