Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate 2 people in connection to a burglary

KERSHAW, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, September 29th, a home was broken into.

Officials say that around 6:30 p.m. a man and woman, who drove what appeared to be a silver Honda SUV, broke into the house and a couple of outbuildings on the property.

Officers say the pair then left only to return later at 8:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the home is located near Kershaw Camden Highway just north of the Town of Kershaw. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believe some items were taken from the home.

Investigators are trying to locate the individuals and are asking the community if they have seen the pair.

If you have seen them or have any information related to this investigation, they ask to call them at 803-283-3388 or submit a tip through their tip line.