Lancaster Co. Schools Under Fiscal Watch – State Leaders are Concerned

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Senator Michael Johnson says he is shocked to learn the Lancaster County School District has been placed under a fiscal watch declaration by the South Carolina Department of Education.

Senator Johnson sent a letter to the Lancaster County School District Superintendent Dr. Johnathan Phipps – looking for answers.

In his letter sent on this Tuesday, March 8th – Johnson says he has not had any contact from the district notifying his office of financial inconsistencies or issues and he is asking the district to provide him with a written response, including a timeline of events, when it became aware of a fiscal issue and what the district has done to take corrective action.

In a report e-mailed to CN2 from Senator Johnson, a letter of intent was sent on February 9th to the Lancaster County School District as a notice that a fiscal watch declaration was pending.

The Department of Education says while it recognizes the steps the district has taken to remedy the situation this letter represents the official declaration of fiscal watch for the district saying the district has 60-days to send a recovery plan outlining the corrections taken to fix the issues that led to the declaration

Click below to read the letter the S.C. Superintendent of Education sent to the Lancaster County School District as well as the Letter from Senator Michael Johnson asking the district for answers.

Read letters here: https://www.cn2.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Michael-Johnson.pdf

This is the breakdown of concern:

The statewide program identifies three escalating levels of fiscal and budgetary concern.

Fiscal Watch, the lowest level of concern

Fiscal Caution, an intermediate level of concern

Fiscal Emergency, the most severe level of concern

Each level contains conditions under which the State Superintendent shall or may declare a level of concern and requires identified districts to develop and submit a financial recovery plan to the SCDE.

