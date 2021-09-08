Lancaster Co. School Staff Member Passes Away from COVID Complications

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County School District says a staff member has passed away from COVID complications.

According to the district the person was a South Middle School special education staff member.

Counselors are available to students and staff as needed.

District leaders say they continue to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC and its the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe.

Superintendent, Dr. Johnathan Phipps plans to speak to reporters about the news.

