Lancaster Co. EMS Seeing Record Number of Calls of Service, Employees Honored

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The director of Lancaster EMS, Clay Catoe says January 1st, 2022 was the second busiest day in a 24 hour period in the department’s history. Adding in December 2021 the department had more than 1700 calls, the busiest month they’ve ever had.

Catoe says with the increased call volume he plans to ask county council for four additional paramedics which he hopes will staff two more trucks so he can run a 12 hour truck to help during peak call volume times.

He says there is a nation wide shortage when it comes to staffing and his department is feeling the sting saying they are short 8 paramedics.

Catoe says the COVID-19 pandemic has added about 30 percent to that call volume for calls for respiratory needs and people who are sick.

With the short staff and more people needing help – he says he has some employees working overtime.

Catoe says paramedics in Lancaster County make anywhere from 55 to 60 thousand a year.

He says they work to keep their employees safe. One way they’ve added extra protection is giving each employee their own air purification device to wear while on calls, this was thanks to COVID relief funds.

If you would like to apply, just visit the county’s website, http://laems.net/

Catoe says the Lancaster County EMS Staff – they are like family and some of those staff were recently honored.

Nationally registered Paramedic Joseph Janketic has been with Lancaster EMS for 8 years, before he was massage therapist but says he always wanted to be an EMT. He says he went to school and Lancaster EMS gave him a shot. He was recently named the Paramedic of the year.

Also Wayne Willis who has been with the department for 48 years is the Employee of the year. He says he started as an EMT, then moved up to a paramedic, He says when he was young he watched a tv show called Emergency and that’s what got him into the field.

