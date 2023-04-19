Lancaster Armed Robbery – Suspect Identified

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is helping the City of Lancaster find a wanted man. They say Zymarian Kari’yon Gordon has been identified in connection with an armed robbery last Friday night. All the details are below from a Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Press Release:

“Wanted Person – Armed Robbery – Murphy Express

The Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office seek assistance in locating Zymarian Kari’yon Gordon who, along with a juvenile co-defendant, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the City of Lancaster at Murphy Express, 1260 Highway 9 By-Pass West, Friday night, April 14, 2023. City officers were dispatched to Murphy Express at about 9:30 last Friday night. The store employee told officers two black males entered the store together. One waited near the rear of the store while the other approached the counter near the employee, placed a mask over his face, pulled a pistol out of his waistband and pointed it at the employee, and demanded that money from the register be put into a bag he tossed at the employee. The robber got a small amount of money, and both men ran out of the store toward Highway 9 By-Pass West and out of sight. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the robbery.

Gordon has been identified as the man who waited at the back of the store while the robbery occurred. He is 21 years old. A city detective obtained an arrest warrant for Gordon charging him with Armed Robbery, and he has been entered into the nationwide database as a wanted person. He is 21 years old. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is known to be in the Caroline Court apartment complex. Gordon’s photograph is attached.

The other defendant has also been identified. He is 15 years old and is a known associate of Gordon. Juvenile complaints alleging he committed the offenses of Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Pistol by a Person Under the Age of 18, and Unlawfully Carrying a Pistol have been filed with the Lancaster County Department of Juvenile Justice. The juvenile was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a mask during the robbery. He has not been located and is also wanted.

Sheriff Barry Faile said, “This robbery occurred in the city, but the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force has been assisting the Lancaster Police Department with the investigation. Our joint efforts resulted in quick identification of these robbers, and now we just need to get them into custody. We will appreciate any information we get from the public in locating these two.”

“The Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office worked well together to identify these suspects and obtain charges related to the robbery of the Murphy Express,” said Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper. “We are asking the public to assist us in locating these suspects so we can bring this matter to a safe resolution.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.”