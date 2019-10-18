LAKE WYLIE: Area plan input

Residents say they shouldn’t have to wait years to see a new and improved Lake Wylie.

York County holding a public input meeting to see what people would like to see in the Lake Wylie small area plan.

The proposed area runs from Highway 49 to 274 and a little ways down Highway 557 and 55.

York County leaders say they’re trying to plan for Lake Wylie’s future when it comes to economic development, less clear-cutting, unique home designs and changes to architectural standards.

But they don’t want just any growth they’re ready for smart growth.

Residents who attended the public input meeting say York County has grown so much in terms of residential development that it’s time for green space, park amenities and places for children to play.

They say it’s gratifying to know county council is taking their concerns into consideration and letting them be a part of the solution.