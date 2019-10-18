LAKE WYLIE: 32-acre recreation park

If you like sports and being outdoors you’ll be thrilled to know York County is in the process of building a 32-acre recreation park in Lake Wylie.

The park made for all ages will consist of three synthetic turf fields for football, soccer and lacrosse, three baseball fields and six pickle ball courts.

It will be located on Crowders Creek in the Paddlers Cove subdivision.

The park will also include a community center and shelters for residents to rent to host birthdays and showers.

Lake Wylie officials say the park gives rec leagues and pro-organizations a place to hold tournaments.

Right now construction crews are working on the wiring for lighting and the turf fields and pickle ball courts.

They’ve already placed the footings for the score tower and community center.

While some neighbors are excited for a space to recreate others have transparency concerns.