ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — So many businesses in our community are already feeling a hit because of COVID-19.

Some are even closing their doors, like On the Rise Bakery in York. Owners say on social media they will be closed until further notice.

Knowledge Perk Coffee shop is also sharing some heartbreaking news on social media.

They’ve had to let all of their incredible employees go, saying it was painful.

The owners are doing everything they can to keep the doors open.